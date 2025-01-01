Shailene Woodley goes Instagram official with Lucas Bravo

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have confirmed they are dating.

In March, the Big Little Lies actress and Emily in Paris actor were photographed holding hands while walking the streets of Paris, France.

The pair have been spotted together several times since, and on Wednesday, Lucas shared a series of loved-up photos from a recent trip to the desert in California.

One snap shows Shailene and Lucas holding hands, while in a cute selfie, the couple is seen wearing matching cowboy hats.

In addition, the 37-year-old posted a picture of himself and the Ferrari star posing with musician Sophie Hawley-Weld at the Stagecoach Festival over the weekend, a clip of him walking through the crowd at one of the gigs, and a series of images from a visit to the nearby Salvation Mountain hillside artwork.

"Howdy Slab City," he captioned the carousel, referring to the art commune in Imperial County.

Shailene, 33, has not yet commented on the new romance.

Yet, at a red carpet event last month, Lucas confirmed he was "really happy" when asked by a People reporter about his personal life.

Previously, Shailene was engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2021 until their split the following year.