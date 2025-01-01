Sandra Bernhard recovering from open-heart surgery

Sandra Bernhard has revealed she recently underwent open-heart surgery.

Amid the opening night of her residency at the Café Carlyle in New York City on Tuesday night, the entertainer told the audience that she was recovering from an operation.

"It was a planned surgery, it wasn't that dramatic," she said, according to Billboard.

While Sandra didn't share details of her health scare, she insisted it was minor in comparison to some of the conditions other patients were facing.

"This s**t's crazy, I'm gonna pull through and get the f**k out of here," the 69-year-old recalled thinking while on the ward.

Elsewhere in the gig, Sandra joked that pretending to slump over and fake a heart attack is her "new party trick".

And she also confessed to teasing her doctor over whether they should also call in a plastic surgeon during her hospital stay.

"I know we're just minutes away from being wheeled into the operating room, but I'm an actress, I'm a performer," she recounted telling medical staff. "Do I need to bring in a plastic surgeon? They said, 'We'll make it work, we'll make it beautiful.' And here I am."

Sandra's Café Carlyle residency runs until 3 May.

Most recently, the actress has appeared onscreen as Nurse Cecily in the TV series Severance.