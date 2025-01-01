George Clooney and Jonathan Groff among 2025 Tony Award nominees

George Clooney and Jonathan Groff are among the 2025 Tony Award nominees.

On Thursday, Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce announced the nominees for this year's Tony Awards, which will take place in New York on 8 June.

Clooney received his first Tony nomination for his first-ever Broadway appearance in the stage adaptation of his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck.

Meanwhile, Broadway regulars and former Glee stars Groff and Darren Criss were nominated in the same musical category for their roles in Just in Time and Maybe Happy Ending, respectively.

The Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category is particularly star-studded this year, with nominees including Mia Farrow (The Roommate), Stranger Things star Sadie Sink (John Proctor Is the Villain) and Succession star Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray), among others. The latter has already won an Olivier Award for the West End run of the play.

Fellow Olivier Award winner Nicole Scherzinger is also up for a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer for the Sunset Blvd. musical.

There were a number of surprising snubs this year, with Othello stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, Redwood's Idina Menzel and Once Upon a Mattress star Sutton Foster all left out.

Oscar winner Kieran Culkin also didn't get a nomination for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross, however, his co-star Bob Odenkirk did.

Three productions - Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending - all scored 10 nominations each.

The top three were followed by Dead Outlaw, John Proctor Is the Villain, Sunset Blvd and The Hills of California with seven nods each.

The 78th Tony Awards will be hosted by Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo.

Here is a list of the main 2025 Tony nominees:

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder's Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.