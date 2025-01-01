George Clooney and Jonathan Groff among 2025 Tony Award nominees

- NEWS
George Clooney and Jonathan Groff are among the 2025 Tony Award nominees.
On Thursday, Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce announced the nominees for this year's Tony Awards, which will take place in New York on 8 June.
Clooney received his first Tony nomination for his first-ever Broadway appearance in the stage adaptation of his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck.
Meanwhile, Broadway regulars and former Glee stars Groff and Darren Criss were nominated in the same musical category for their roles in Just in Time and Maybe Happy Ending, respectively.
The Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category is particularly star-studded this year, with nominees including Mia Farrow (The Roommate), Stranger Things star Sadie Sink (John Proctor Is the Villain) and Succession star Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray), among others. The latter has already won an Olivier Award for the West End run of the play.
Fellow Olivier Award winner Nicole Scherzinger is also up for a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer for the Sunset Blvd. musical.
There were a number of surprising snubs this year, with Othello stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, Redwood's Idina Menzel and Once Upon a Mattress star Sutton Foster all left out.
Oscar winner Kieran Culkin also didn't get a nomination for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross, however, his co-star Bob Odenkirk did.
Three productions - Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending - all scored 10 nominations each.
The top three were followed by Dead Outlaw, John Proctor Is the Villain, Sunset Blvd and The Hills of California with seven nods each.
The 78th Tony Awards will be hosted by Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo.
Here is a list of the main 2025 Tony nominees:
Best Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Play
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose
Best Revival of a Musical
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Blvd.
Best Revival of a Play
Eureka Day
Romeo + Juliet
Thornton Wilder's Our Town
Yellow Face
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Harry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Glenn Davis, Purpose
Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
Francis Jue, Yellow Face
Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Tala Ashe, English
Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
Marjan Neshat, English
Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
Kara Young, Purpose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH
Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
Joy Woods, Gypsy
Best Direction of a Play
Knud Adams, English
Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Direction of a Musical
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.