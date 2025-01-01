Florence Pugh hates being 'compared against runway models' on red carpets

Florence Pugh cannot understand why actresses are expected to be models too.

During an interview with Who What Wear, the Marvel star lamented the fact that actresses face pressure to attend red carpet events wearing designer outfits and expensive jewellery as if they're models.

"It's just mental that red carpets are even an expectancy of someone that is not... That's not even their job... They don't model," she began. "(Acting is) their talent. Their talent isn't anything beyond that. I mean, it might be, but that's what they're getting paid to do, and that's what we recognise them for. And you're supposed to be able to be like a runway model, and you're compared against runway models."

The British actress admitted that she felt "so self-conscious" at the start of her career because she felt like the designer clothes she was presented with weren't made for a 5'4" woman with curves.

"You feel like you're not doing them justice. You're not doing what a model is going to be able to do," Pugh confessed, adding that she became more confident through practice.

"Once you do, you know, shoot after shoot after shoot, you get better, and you get more confidence," she shared. "You see the pictures, and you see the work, and you're like, 'Okay, that looks great. I'm going to now make sure that I know how to argue when a certain piece of clothing isn't working.'"

While the Thunderbolts actress now enjoys dressing up for public events, she sometimes has to remind herself she's there to promote a movie rather than model clothes.

"If I'm disappointed about how something turned out or looked or if someone's saying something nasty about the dress that I was wearing or if I was a bit too heavy for the dress or a bit too this or that or whatever s**t someone wanted to say to me, I have to be like, 'Babe, this is not even why you're... This is not your job,'" Pugh stated.