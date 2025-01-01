Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem to make Bunker together

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem will star together in 'Bunker'.

The couple - who married in 2010 and have two children together - will appear in writer-director Florian Zeller's upcoming movie, which is described as “a thriller that delves into the emotional and moral challenges a couple faces amid the tensions of the world around them, exploring the fears, doubts, and dilemmas that define our era”.

The film sees a wife question her 17-year marriage after her husband accepts a morally ambiguous project of building a survival bunker for a billionaire, and was written especially in the English language for Penelope and Javier.

Florian said in a statement: “I wanted to tell the story of a marriage and was deeply compelled to work with a real-life couple. I immediately was drawn to the idea of working with Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, two of the most gifted actors working today, who also happen to be one of the most iconic couples. I wrote 'Bunker' for them.

"This film will push the boundaries of narrative and emotional truth, blurring the lines between reality and fiction in a way that feels thrilling and deeply human.”

Federica Sainte-Rose will produce for Blue Morning Pictures alongside Fernando Bovaira and Simon de Santiago of MOD Producciones, and Alice Dawson. In addition, Mariano Cohn, Gaston Duprat, Andres Duprat, Emanuel Nunez and Fernando Sokolowicz will serve as executive producers.

Federica said of the project: “What excites me most about working with Florian on 'Bunker' is the bold new direction he’s taking as a filmmaker. This project marks a clear tonal shift — unsettling and cinematically daring, Bunker speaks to the glaring contradictions that exist in modern society.

“The exploration of fears of the future, from ecological threats to rising social inequality, makes this film both urgent and relevant.”

Javier and Penelope first met on the set of 1992's 'Jamon Jamon' and embarked on a relationship after working together again in 2007 on 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona'. Other joint projects for the couple have included 'Loving Pablo' and 'Everybody Knows'.