Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo among guests confirmed for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Chappell Roan are among the celebrities lined up as guest judges for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

A host of famous names have been confirmed ahead of the premiere of the 10th season of the popular reality show hosted by RuPaul Charles.

Hailed as the "biggest dream team of celebrity guest judges" Wicked stars Ariana and Cynthia will jointly appear on the judging panel for the new series, while Grammy Award-winning singer Chappell was also named.

In a new promo released on Thursday, Ariana and Cynthia - who have appeared separately on previous seasons - were seen announcing in unison, "The witches will see you now".

Cynthia then claimed, "It's good to see us, isn't it?", to which Ariana replied: "No need to respond. That was rhetorical."

Pink Pony Club singer Chappell has long been a vocal supporter of the drag community, and dedicated her Best New Artist prize at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards to all the "drag artists who inspired me".

Other famous faces confirmed to be appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ts Madison.

Rapper Ice Spice, actor Colman Domingo and actress Kate Beckinsale will also feature in the new season, which is scheduled to premiere on 9 May.