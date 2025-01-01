Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig praises 'tiger' Blake Lively

Blake Lively has been described as a "tiger" by Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig.

The actress is currently promoting the sequel to A Simple Favor, in which she reprises her role as murderous con artist Emily Nelson. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Feig praised Lively for snapping back into character as soon as the cameras started rolling.

"Blake is very sweet, this, like, wonderful mother, and just this tiger comes out when she gets into Emily," the director shared.

Feig went on to insist the 37-year-old actress, who shares four children with her husband Ryan Reynolds, is the polar opposite of her conniving movie character.

The director was impressed with Lively's ability to transform herself for the film.

"Blake just embodies Emily in a way that's hilarious because Blake in real life is nothing like Emily," he added.

Feig has previously praised the actress for her ability to "snap" into character and become "biting and asserting and scary" in order to play Emily.

As she attended SXSW in March, Lively revealed her delight at reprising the scheming role.

"(Emily is) probably my favourite character I've ever been fortunate enough to play," she shared.

The black comedy, also starring Anna Kendrick, is available to watch now on Prime Video.