Victoria Beckham shares sweet tribute on husband David's 50th

Victoria Beckham has shared a sweet video tribute on the eve of her husband David's 50th birthday.

In the clip, the pair danced together to their favourite song, Islands In The Stream by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

The fashion designer penned in the caption: "Happy birthday eve @davidbeckham... my everything. My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life.

"Like the song says. We start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha I love you xxxxxxxxxx."

The song is the same one they danced to together in the closing scenes of their Beckham Netflix documentary.

David threw a family birthday party at his Cotswolds mansion on Wednesday night, and another star-studded bash in Miami for his American friends.

The former footballer will celebrate his actual birthday with a lavish dinner party on Friday at three-Michelin-star star restaurant Core in London.

Brooklyn and Nicola are reported to be on the guest list, alongside David and Victoria's other three children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper and celeb pals including Tom Cruise and David's Class of '92 teammates.

David and Victoria will be celebrating 25 years married in July this year. The pair met in 1997 when he was just 21.