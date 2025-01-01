Jeremy Renner rejects Hawkeye Season 2 after 'half the money' offer

Jeremy Renner has opened up about the reason behind Hawkeye not getting a second season.

The actor, who played the avenger across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Disney+ miniseries has revealed he was offered half of his first-season salary to continue playing Clint Barton.

"They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I'm like, Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount," Renner shared to the High Performance social media outlet.

He went on to suggest that his salary may have been slashed in half due to his near-fatal snowplough accident in 2023.

"I'm like, 'I'm sorry. Why did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?

"This is not Marvel. This isn't really Disney, it's just the penny pinchers - the accountants."

The Hurt Locker star told producers "to go fly a kite" following the "insult offer", adding, "So, we didn't see eye to eye on that, sadly. I still love the character, I'd still love to do it, but I had to defend myself."