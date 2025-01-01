Blake Lively alludes to legal drama: 'fear holds us back'

Blake Lively has alluded to her ongoing legal drama, declaring "fear holds us back".

The It Ends With Us star hinted at her feud with Justin Baldoni during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"I have had a pretty intense year," Blake acknowledged, as reported by Page Six. "This year has been full of the highest highs and lowest lows of my life."

Blake, who is currently both suing and being sued by her former colleague over alleged abuses they claim took place on the set of their 2024 romantic drama, added she often encountered women who were too scared to speak out about abuse they had received.

"I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially now, afraid to share their experience," she said.

The Gossip Girl alum went on to explain she believed women's silence to be an intentional element of the abuse.

"Fear is by design, it's what keeps us silent," Blake, 37, said, adding she was grateful to be in a position to speak up.

"But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak, so I do feel fortunate that I have been able to."

In December, the actress filed a complaint accusing Justin, 41, of sexual harassment and attempting to destroy her reputation. She filed a formal lawsuit shortly afterwards.

In January, Justin hit back with his own lawsuit, alleging Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds of intimidation and defamation.