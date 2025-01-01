Travis Kelce's barber rejects hair transplant rumours

Travis Kelce's barber has rejected rumours the football player underwent a hair transplant.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend had been under scrutiny over his locks recently, with online commenters speculating he may have undergone a hair transplant after he appeared in public with a longer, bouncier hairstyle.

However, this week Travis's barber denied the football player opted for scalp surgery to restore thinning strands.

"Nah, not at all, man," celebrity barber Vince Garcia, who has tended to 35-year-old Travis's tresses for several years, told Us Weekly.

"That's a full head of hair right there."

"Ever since (we met) we've grown a really great relationship," Vince said, adding Travis will even visit him at his home for a trim. "Throughout the years, he'll come to my barbershop (or) he'll come to my house and get cut. The majority of his commercials I've done with him. He keeps me around to get him ready for an appearance or a TV show. Over the years of doing that consistently with him, it's just like any relationship. The more you see each other, the more you grow personally."

Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been dating Taylor, also 35, since September 2023.