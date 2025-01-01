Kyle Richards's daughter Sophia opens up about side effect of taking weight-loss drug

Kyle Richards's daughter Sophia Umansky has experienced "dramatic" hair shedding since taking a weight-loss drug.

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, the TV personality revealed she has been taking prescription medication Mounjaro - also known as Tirzepatide - for the past four months.

The drug is typically used for treating Type 2 diabetes and helping with weight loss.

However, Sophia admitted she has been dealing with hair loss - one of the side effects of taking the medication.

"I am very lucky that I have so much hair, because at the rate that I've been losing hair, I'm gonna be bald in about a week," the 25-year-old sighed.

Sophia went on to note that the "dramatic hair loss situation" started around a month ago.

She also shared photos depicting clumps of long brown hair in her bathroom.

"I'm just going to show you a quick little video of what my hair loss looks like, and this is every day," she stated. "And you're not even seeing the half of it."

However, Sophia is certain the hair loss isn't the "direct result of the medication".

"I think it's a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication, and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff," the Buying Beverly Hills star stated, before emphasising how she is now "putting an effort into" improving her diet.