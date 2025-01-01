Sarah Michelle Gellar insists leaked Buffy reboot details are 'all fake'

Sarah Michelle Gellar has insisted that the leaked details of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot are "all fake".

Earlier this year, the actress confirmed she was in talks with filmmaker Chloé Zhao to reboot the hit drama series, in which she played Buffy Summers from 1997 to 2003.

Now, speaking to Elite Daily, Gellar has addressed reports that the reboot would focus on "a cerebral 16-year-old named Nova... who is very smart and a bit of a loner", and her friends "Hugo, an out-and-proud nerd who comes from money, and Gracie, a young expert on vampires who's an acolyte of Gellar's Buffy".

"Those are all fake characters," she said. "That thing that got released is all fake."

While the I Know What You Did Last Summer remained tight-lipped about the details of the reboot, she did explain how Zhao convinced her to return to the franchise more than 20 years after the original series ended.

"Every pitch I heard was just like, 'Let's just do Buffy again.' Why?" she recalled. "But the passion that (Zhao) came to me with, what she wanted to do with the show and the character, and why Buffy is needed now - it was the first time where I thought, 'OK, there's a reason.'"

Gellar also noted that the reboot will follow in the footsteps of the original series by shining a light on "people who don't fit in the box".

"The whole point of an antihero is to be a hero for the people who don't fit in the box, the people who aren't like everybody else," she told the outlet. "That's who I want to tell stories for: the person that really looks to these stories to feel a connection."

The actress then revealed that the long-awaited reboot has been in the works for "three-and-a-half, maybe four years now," adding, "We won't do it unless it's 100% right and there's 100% a reason."