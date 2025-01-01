Nicolas Cage attends son Weston Cage's wedding

Nicolas Cage recently attended his son Weston Cage's fourth wedding.

The Ghost Rider star's son tied the knot with Jenifer Alexa Canter at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills on 25 April.

Shortly after the nuptials, Jennifer took to Facebook to share a series of photos from the special day, including selfies of the newlyweds and a snap of Nicolas during the ceremony.

The wedding comes less than two months after Weston revealed that he and Jenifer were engaged.

Speaking to People in March, Weston shared, "Jenifer is my first love, my only love and my last. She is the love of my life and I am committed to her forever."

The 34-year-old went on to describe their relationship as a "God-given divine phenomenon".

The couple went public with their relationship in November last year in an Instagram post in which Weston described Jenifer as "the only one for (him)".

Weston has been married three times before, firstly to musician Nikki Williams between 2011 and 2012.

He then married Danielle Cage in 2013 and they welcomed two children, sons Lucian and Sorin, in 2014 and 2016, before parting ways later that year.

In 2018, Weston and Hila Cage Coppola tied the knot before welcoming twin daughters Venice Zohar and Cyress Zara, in 2020. Their divorce was finalised in July 2024.

The wedding comes weeks after Weston avoided jail time after his mother, Christina Fulton, claimed he "snapped" and violently attacked her at his apartment complex last year.

During the hearing, Weston was ordered to take part in a two-year mental health diversion programme after the judge said, "It's obvious he was suffering a breakdown at the time."

The judge agreed that if Weston "stays out of trouble", the case could be dismissed in April 2027.