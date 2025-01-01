Russell Brand granted bail during court hearing over alleged sexual offences

Russell Brand was granted bail as he appeared in court to face charges of rape and sexual assault on Friday.

The actor and comedian was surrounded by reporters and photographers as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday morning for a hearing into alleged sexual offences.

Last month, the 49-year-old was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The Get Him to the Greek actor, who wore an open denim shirt and jeans, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and that he understood his bail conditions during the 12-minute hearing.

The case will be heard at London's Old Bailey, and Brand is next scheduled to appear on 30 May.

The charges relate to allegations by four separate women. It is alleged that the rape took place in the Bournemouth area in 1999, while another woman was allegedly indecently assaulted in the Westminster area of London in 2001.

Brand is accused of orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in the Westminster area of London in 2004, and sexually assaulting another woman in the same area of London between 2004 and 2005.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star denied any wrongdoing in a video statement last month. He said, "I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile, but what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity, I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes. I want to thank all of you for your continuing support."

Detectives began investigating Brand in September 2023 after receiving a series of allegations in the wake of an expose by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.