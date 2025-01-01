Green Day are still optimistic about American Idiot film

Green Day still have hope that a movie musical inspired by their 2004 album American Idiot will get made one day.

The Basket Case rockers - made up for Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - released their hugely successful album in 2004 and dominated the charts with the singles Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Holiday and the title track.

Its success inspired a jukebox stage musical of the same name, which debuted on Broadway in 2010 and scored a Tony nomination for Best Musical.

A film adaptation of the stage production was in the works for many years, with Armstrong set to play the lead character St. Jimmy at one point, but he finally revealed to NME in 2020 that the project had been "pretty much scrapped".

However, in a new update to Variety, Armstrong expressed his hope that the film will still happen one day.

"There was supposed to be (a film), but it never panned out," the frontman said. "I'm sure something is gonna happen. The musical did so well and they've done it in Australia, Italy, Germany, England... It's travelled so well. Eventually it's going to happen, I would think."

Although the American Idiot film didn't work out, the rockers are still in the movie business as they recently produced a comedy inspired by their years of living in a tour van.

In New Year's Rev, three buddies drive across America to Los Angeles because they mistakenly believe that their band is opening for Green Day on New Year's Eve. Production on the film has wrapped but a release date has yet to be announced.

The musicians were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.