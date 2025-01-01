Walton Goggins shuts down interview over questions about Aimee Lou Wood feud

Walton Goggins snapped at a journalist when he was repeatedly asked about his alleged feud with Aimee Lou Wood during an interview.

Rumours of a rift between the co-stars, who played Chelsea and Rick in The White Lotus, began to circulate when fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In a new interview with Ed Potton for The Times, Goggins, 53, deflected the subject of his British co-star, 31, several times.

When the journalist first brought up the status of his friendship with Wood, the actor firmly replied, "I'm not gonna have that conversation."

A publicist, who was present during the interview, then interjected, "We're not going there, thank you."

Potton brought up Wood for a second time, asking if she would be in the audience when Goggins hosts Saturday Night Live next week.

The Hateful Eight actor again refused to answer the question before his publicist insisted they move on to talk about his upcoming film, The Uninvited.

However, Potton mentioned Wood for a third time, prompting Goggins to snap back, "There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media - it's in a vacuum."

The interviewer then made one last attempt to discuss Goggins' friendship with the Sex Education actress, but Goggins responded by saying, "What the f**k, Ed! Come on buddy. Wow." His publicist then ended the interview, which Potton described as "off the rails".

Reports of a feud escalated last month when Goggins praised an SNL sketch that mocked Wood's appearance.

"Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg," he said of the spoof on social media, while Wood branded it "mean and unfunny".

She has yet to address the feud rumours.