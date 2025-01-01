Max Verstappen welcomes first child with Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have welcomed their first child together.

The 27-year-old Dutch-Belgian racing driver and his 36-year-old Brazilian-Dutch girlfriend have been in a relationship since 2020 and revealed they were expecting a child last year.

Now the couple has announced the arrival of their baby - a girl they have named Lily.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Verstappen and Piquet shared two photos of their bundle of joy - one showing them cradling her together and a second showing off her tiny hands.

They wrote in an accompanying caption, "Welcome to the world, sweet Lily ... Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much," alongside heart and flower emojis.

The news was met with a wall of support and congratulations from close friends and admirers as the comments section was flooded with messages of well-wishing.

Verstappen and Piquet are reasonably quiet about their private lives, but first shared news they would be parents via an Instagram post that was posted in early December 2024.

The Formula One star wrote alongside a snap of his partner's growing bump at the time, "Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way... We couldn't be happier with our little miracle."

Verstappen and Piquet, who is a model and public relations professional, first met at a dinner in 2016 but did not embark on a relationship until four years later - although they did not confirm the romance publicly until 2021.