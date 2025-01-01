Prince Harry makes worrying statement about King Charles

Prince Harry has made a worrying comment about the future of his father, King Charles.

The 40-year-old prince has a strained relationship with his family after quitting royal duties in 2020 to start a new life in the USA with wife Meghan Markle, 43, and their young family.

He subsequently trashed the relatives he left behind in the UK in his controversial autobiography, Spare, which was released in 2023 and in which he shared private details about his father, stepmother, brother, and others.

On Friday, Harry lost a court case relating to his private security in the UK and spoke to the BBC following his Court of Appeal defeat.

He said, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore."

He continued, "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

Last year, the King revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer and he is continuing to undergo treatment.

Catherine, The Princess of Wales, who has been married to Prince William since 2011, is also battling cancer after revealing her own diagnosis last year.

This week, King Charles hosted a reception for cancer charities at Buckingham Palace and told those in attendance, per the BBC, "While every patient's journey may be different, together you are ensuring that a cancer diagnosis need never mean facing the future without hope and support."