Natasha Rothwell reveals what Jennifer Coolidge text her during White Lotus season 3

Natasha Rothwell has revealed what Jennifer Coolidge texted her when the third season of The White Lotus was on the air.

The actresses starred alongside each other as spa manager Belinda Lindsey and rich hotel guest Tanya McQuoid in the first season of Mike White's anthology series in 2021.

Coolidge returned for the second season, during which her husband Greg orchestrated a plan to kill her for her fortune, and Rothwell reprised her role in season three, when Belinda bumped into Greg at a White Lotus resort in Thailand and thought he'd kill her for knowing too much.

During an interview with Extra, Rothwell revealed what Coolidge text her when the show was broadcast between February and early April.

"She texted me during (season 3), she was like, 'You better kill him!'" she recalled, before adding, "Sorry. Sorry, Jen, to disappoint. I didn't kill him. But, yeah no, she's been such a champion, which is nice."

The actress noted that working with the American Pie star in the 2021 series was one of the highlights of her White Lotus experience.

"Playing opposite Coolidge, I mean, that's crazy. I remember when they told me who I'd be playing against and I was like, 'Stifler's mom?! This is nuts!'" she shared, referring to Coolidge's American Pie character.

Rothwell previously revealed that she texted the Legally Blonde actress when the second season finale was broadcast in 2022.

"(I) remember the moment Jennifer died (on the show)," Rothwell told the Today show. "I screamed and, like, threw my phone across the room, grabbed my phone, texted Jennifer. I'm like, 'Holy... what?' And then, yeah, she was just like, 'I couldn't tell you.'"

The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season. The location and cast have yet to be announced.