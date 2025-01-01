Goldie Hawn admits death of co-star Ruth Buzzi 'hurts so deeply'

Goldie Hawn has admitted the death of her friend and co-star Ruth Buzzi "hurts so deeply".

The comedian died on Thursday of complications from Alzheimer's disease at her home near Fort Worth, Texas. She was 88.

Reacting to the news on Instagram on Friday, her Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In collaborator Hawn paid a heartfelt tribute alongside a throwback black-and-white photo of the pair on the sketch comedy show.

"My Ruthie, you're gone, and it hurts so deeply. I'll always treasure our daily calls, how we could talk endlessly, even after long days," she captioned the post. "You were my girlfriend, my heart through life's ups and downs. You made me laugh like no one else could. You were beyond talented, Ruthie. A one of a kind soul who brought so much laughter and light to the world.

"Those deep, joyful laughs we shared, especially while making Laugh In, will stay with me forever. I love you. Wishing you peace and beautiful travels in the arms of the angels."

Hawn appeared on 64 episodes of Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In from 1968 to 1970, while Buzzi was a mainstay on the series during its run between 1968 to 1973.

The star's daughter Kate Hudson and actress Demi Moore showed their support in the comments by posting white dove and red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, actress/singer Rita Wilson remembered growing up watching Hawn and Buzzi on the show.

"So sorry for the loss of your dear friend Goldie. I was lucky enough to meet her when we did the Laugh In 50th show," she wrote in the comments. "You were all comedy queens and kings. Ruth will be remembered in my heart forever."