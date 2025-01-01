Queen Latifah thanks fans for support after The Equalizer cancellation

Queen Latifah has thanked fans of her TV show The Equalizer for their support following its cancellation.

On Friday, it was announced that the crime drama series had been cancelled by CBS network bosses after five seasons, meaning Sunday's finale will be the last-ever episode.

Latifah, who starred as Robyn McCall and executive produced the show, responded to the news on Instagram.

"Stepping into a kick-a*s role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be," she wrote. "Shakim (Compere) and I at (production company) Flavor Unit are always excited to bring these kinds of roles and projects to life - and then we just hope you love them as much as we do. The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal."

The 55-year-old rapper/actress then thanked the cast, crew and fans, writing, "Y'all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die - and that's exactly why we keep doing this. We can't thank you enough. It means the world to us."

The star concluded her post by assuring fans they'd see her on-screen again soon.

"Don't worry - I'll be back kicking a*s in something new real soon. Can't wait to share it with you," she added.

The Equalizer was a reboot of the 1980s TV show of the same name. Denzel Washington starred in three films inspired by the show in 2014, 2018 and 2023.