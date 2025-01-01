Finn Wolfhard admits thrill of working with Willem Dafoe 'never wore off' during movie shoot

Finn Wolfhard has admitted the thrill of working with acting veteran Willem Dafoe on The Legend of Ochi "never wore off" during the shoot.

The Stranger Things actor couldn't believe his luck when he got the chance to act opposite Dafoe in the new fantasy adventure, which also stars Emily Watson and Helena Zengel.

Wolfhard, 22, told People that working with the acting legend "never really wore off" and Dafoe's instantly recognisable voice stood out about him the most.

"Whenever I would hear his voice, I'd be like, 'Oh, my God! He's real,'" he said with a laugh. "He's in every movie of all time, and his voice is so iconic, and his acting is so legendary."

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star also joked that for the first few days on set, he couldn't stop thinking of Norman Osborn - Dafoe's villain character in the Spider-Man films - whenever he looked at his co-star.

During the shoot, Wolfhard had "a lot of great conversations" with Dafoe and was able to "pick his brain" about acting, but he learned the most about the craft simply by watching the Poor Things actor work his magic in front of the camera.

"I really got to watch him, and through watching him, I feel like I learned a lot about acting and the craft of acting," he praised. "He's just always been someone who I think just is in it for the art of it."

The Legend of Ochi is now showing in cinemas.