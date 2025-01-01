Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead reveals how Hugh Jackman inspired her acting dreams

Dannielynn Birkhead, who is the daughter of Anna Nicole Smith, has told how she dreams of being a model and actress, like her mum.

"I'm definitely looking forward to modelling and acting," she told E! News. "I've just gotten inspired by a lot of my favourite actors and actresses."

The teen told how she met Wolverine star Hugh Jackman after one of his recent performances of his Broadway play, From New York With Love.

"I watch a lot of his movies for comfort, so that kind of translated to real life," she said of her admiration for the 56-year-old.

"He's been my favourite actor for 10 years. I don't know how I survived (meeting him)."

Despite her plans to be in the spotlight, Dannielynn shared that she's still planning on continuing her studies.

"I have a college that I'm going to apply to," she said. "I'm interested in forensics, but of course, I would like to do modelling and acting on the side."

Her dad, Larry Birkhead, shared how he wants to help his daughter - but how he is also wary of what fame can bring.

"When she says she wants to do these things, I'm going to be supportive of it," he said. "But I give her some cautionary tales of things that I encountered, her mom encountered, and so I think we put that all together and give her the support, and we'll see what happens."

Dannielynn's mum, Anna Nicole Smith, died in 2007 of an accidental overdose. Dannielynn has been raised by her father, Larry, and has lived a life largely out of the spotlight.