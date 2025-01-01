Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith settle divorce

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have settled their divorce, two years after splitting.

The couple were married for four years before Turner-Smith filed for divorce in 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences."

They share a daughter, Juno, who was born in 2020.

Jackson will pay $2787 (£2098) a month in child support but won't be paying monthly spousal support, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Despite the divorce being finalised, the pair is still in dispute over where Juno will go to school, with Turner-Smith, 38, requesting that Jackson, 46, pay her a lump sum of $75,000 (£56,480) for her attorney's fees.

Turner-Smith reportedly requested that the judge enforce a court order to give her the power to move their daughter to a new school.

Legal documents filed show that she claims she researched the primary school, discussed it with Jackson, and made sure it was close to his home, as the pair share 50-50 custody of Juno.

She has claimed that Jackson still doesn't want their daughter to move schools.

Last year, Turner-Smith opened up about their split, saying she decided to "make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us."

She told The Sunday Times, "And they don't just affect us, they affect everybody around us. Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working. And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."