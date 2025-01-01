Jason Isaacs addresses White Lotus 'beef'

Jason Isaacs has taken to social media to address the rumoured fallouts between the White Lotus cast.

Speculation has been mounting that cast members Walter Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood were no longer on speaking terms, after Walter laughed at a SNL sketch that poked fun at Aimee's teeth. It has been suggested that several other members of the cast had also had fallings out.

When interviewed by The Times last week, Walter was asked about his alleged feud with Aimee, and abruptly ended the interview. "I'm not gonna have that conversation," he said.

Now, Jason Isaacs, who also starred in the hit show has shared selfies with Walton, making reference to the drama which has surrounded the cast since filming.

"Guess who was on my plane?" he wrote, alongside a photo of him kissing Walter's head.

He then added, "Hey, all you genius online sleuths - see any beef?!!"

He then gave a show spoiler, writing "#RicksAlive!!!" referencing the death of Walton's character, Rick Hatchett, in the Season 3 finale.

Walter also took to social media to share a similar selfie.

"Got to hug Timothy Ratliff yesterday," he wrote, referring to the name of Jason's character in White Lotus.

Jason has previously addressed the rumours of disquiet amongst the cast, telling how all the actors were "in a little pressure cooker together,"

"Like anywhere you go for the summer," he said in an episode of The Happy Hour. "There's friendships, there's romances, there's arguments, there's cliques that form and break and reform and stuff like that."