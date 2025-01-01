Jenna Ortega admits she sometimes finds it hard to let go of characters

Jenna Ortega has admitted she sometimes finds it hard to let go of her characters.

Speaking to Natalie Portman for Interview Magazine, the Wednesday star divulged that she sometimes struggles to shake off certain characters after playing them.

"It's more so when it's a physical overtaking," she said. "That or if I'm really enveloped in the story."

The Scream star then noted that she also finds it hard to let go of characters that mean something to her personally.

"If it's something that's very meaningful to me, I don't want to let the project go," she shared. "I've had characters I grew really fond of and miss."

Ortega then went on to reveal that she has to shake up her daily routine to distance herself from her characters after filming.

"Sometimes I'll hop to the next job and have to really work on shaking previous habits," she explained. "I try to wake up in my hotel room and do things differently to get rid of that stench."

The 22-year-old star then recalled that she was once told to rearrange her living space to give her a fresh start after filming a project.

"Somebody told me to feng shui my place," she said. "Sometimes you hear things like that and you think that's a little silly, but it's so refreshing."

"It's like if you got a new coffee table and you think, 'Oh, wow, this is so exciting,'" Ortega continued jokingly. "But I hope you're more excited about things in your life right now other than coffee tables."