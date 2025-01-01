David Beckham told to end birthday party after noise complaints

David Beckham had to wind up his birthday party after noise complaints.

The footballer's star-studded 50th celebrations went on into the wee hours until they were forced to finish up because neighbours complained about the noise.

"David's party really went off and the longer time went on, the louder the music seemed to get," an onlooker told The Sun.

"Some neighbours weren't very happy when it was still so loud at 2 am and leaned out windows to see where the racket was from."

Held at a Michelin-starred restaurant in West London, the raucous bash went on so long and was so loud that officers from the local council arrived to assess the scene. A representative from Kensington and Chelsea Council later told media that advice was given to minimise disruption.

"Whatever the council said worked because the music stopped immediately," the onlooker said.

Guests at the celebrity-laden event included Guy Ritchie, Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Gary Neville.

David and wife Victoria's children Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and 13-year-old Harper were all in attendance - however, their eldest, Brooklyn, 25, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, were absent from all of the events.

Victoria, 51, shared photos from the night captioned, "Creating special memories with family and friends" and did not mention Brooklyn's absence.