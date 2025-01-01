Anne Robinson reveals secrets of keeping up at 80

Anne Robinson has revealed her secrets for keeping up with modern life at the age of 80.

The TV presenter explained she had simply "thrown money" at her face in a bid to retain her youth.

Anne, 80, also admitted she worries about mortality but takes comfort from reading the obituaries.

"I do think about (mortality) quite a lot," she told The Mirror. "And I look at the obituaries saying, oh, golly, they went at 70, they went at 72. But then the other day there was a woman who died at 116. So what I do is I try to keep fit, and live in the day and be grateful for wonderful grandsons, my daughter and my son-in-law."

Anne, who worked on The Weakest Link from 2000 to 2012, added she has never stopped buying new clothes.

"And I love clothes," she confessed. "I keep buying clothes, I don't think, Oh, well, I won't need any soon."

The journalist explained she had no qualms about undergoing surgery to rejuvenate her looks.

"If you look at Jane Fonda, I don't know she must be 83, 84, and she's looking fantastic," Anne said. "It's why, when I had a facelift, I immediately said that I'd had one, because I didn't want people who are my age to think, why don't I look like her with no lines? I've just thrown money at my face."