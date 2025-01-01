Jacob Elordi so tall his co-star had 'neck pain' after kissing scene

Jacob Elordi is so tall, his co-star had "neck pain" after shooting a kissing scene.

Diego Calva explained he was left with a stiff neck after craning to kiss his co-star on the set of their new movie On Swift Horses.

"There was one moment, probably the first scene when I realised how tall Jacob was and it was my first time acting looking up," Diego, 33, told Attitude Magazine.

"He was laughing at me! He's way taller - I had like a neck pain for the first week from just kissing."

However, Diego said, he and Jacob, 27, bonded during the shoot's downtime over their shared love of Pokémon.

"One day we were in the middle of a scene and I realised during the breaks he was playing a Nintendo Switch," he recalled.

"He was playing a Pokémon game and I'm a Pokémon fan so that was the way to break the ice."

Diego previously told the outlet he found the Australian actor's physique "intimidating" when they shot their more intimate scenes.

"Believe me, being naked around Jacob Elordi is intimidating!" he admitted. "He's like a f**king god! He's too perfect! ... It's hard not to do a hot scene with Jacob shirtless!"

On Swift Horses is a queer romance drama set in 1950s California and also stars Will Poulter and Daisy Edgar-Jones.