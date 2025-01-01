Simon Pegg told Tom Cruise he was 'absolutely nuts'

Simon Pegg has revealed he has often told Tom Cruise he is "absolutely nuts".

The Mission: Impossible co-stars have worked together on six out of eight of the franchise's movies - and Simon admitted he has openly told Tom his commitment to shooting his own stunts is "nuts".

"I've said, 'You're absolutely nuts' many times to him," Simon, 55, told People Magazine. "But he just cares that much about it."

Explaining that 62-year-old Tom will "literally will risk his life for the audience," Simon went on to describe some of the "nail-biting" moments he has witnessed over the years and nominated Tom's motorbike-over-a-cliff scene from 2023's Dead Reckoning Part One as his favourite.

"It was nail-biting, because we'd literally see (Tom) just disappear, and then we'd have to wait to hear 'good canopy' (his parachute opened safely) on the radio," he recalled.

"And so it was a kind of breath-hold moment."

Simon named another stunt, in which Tom clung to the side of a military jet as it took flight, as the one that rattled his co-star the most.

"That was the first time I'd seen him nervous," he said. "There were a lot of variables involved in that stunt ... a lot of things that could have gone wrong."