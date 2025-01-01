Billie Lourd pays tribute to Carrie Fisher on Star Wars Day

Billie Lourd has honoured her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on Star Wars Day.

On Sunday, the Scream Queens actress took to Instagram to post a photo of her son Kingston, four, and daughter Jackson, two, watching Fisher portray the iconic character of Princess Leia in one of the original Star Wars films.

In the accompanying caption, Lourd spelled out "May the 4th" using emojis.

Originating from the catchphrase "May the Force be with you," Star Wars Day has been observed on 4 May by fans around the world since the epic space franchise began in 1977.

Accordingly, Lourd's sweet post quickly racked up over 100,000 likes. She also received heartfelt messages from a number of her celebrity friends.

"Oh this is just perfect," wrote Diana Silvers, while Rosanna Arquette commented, "Oh this makes me cry. How beautiful to see their big mama. Love to you."

Fisher died at the age of 60 in December 2016 after suffering a heart issue on a flight. Her mother, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, passed away the following day at the age of 84.

Last December, Lourd marked the eighth anniversary of Fisher's death with an emotional message on Instagram.

"My grief has given me a deeper appreciation for all the little moments of life," she mused. "I watch the magic that is my son and daughter and I know she is a piece of that magic. And I feel all the things. The grief. The joy. The longing. The magic. The emptiness. The fullness. And it all coexists in a profound way. Sending my love to everyone out there who needs it."

Lourd, 32, has been married to Austen Rydell since 2022.