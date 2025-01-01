Lindsay Lohan 'almost fell off table' filming Freakier Friday scene

Lindsay Lohan "almost fell off" a table while filming a comical seduction scene in her upcoming movie Freakier Friday.

The Parent Trap star returns as Anna alongside Jamie Lee Curtis as her mother Tess for the sequel to the 2003 body-swap comedy.

In the original, they swapped bodies with each other, but this time around, they end up in the bodies of Anna's daughter and stepdaughter Harper and Lily.

In one scene, Lohan's Anna, who is inhabited by her young daughter Harper, reintroduces herself to her old school crush Jake, played by Chad Michael Murray.

While the script only called for Anna to flip her hair at Jake, Lohan took the scene to new heights by performing a comical seduction routine involving her climbing on top of a table in his record store and writhing around.

"None of that was there (on the page)," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I almost fell off a few times. I think Chad's reactions were real."

The former One Tree Hill star confirmed his co-star took him by surprise and he didn't need to do much acting.

"I loved watching Lindsay own it. It was like, Oh, there she is," he praised.

Director Nisha Ganatra believes Lohan's performance will reaffirm her position as an entertaining screen presence following her acting comeback.

"I feel like people are going to see the Lindsay that has that twinkle in her eye, is a little mischievous, has a big f**king heart, and makes you smile while watching her," she said. "It's not just the nostalgia of, 'It's Anna again!' It's Lindsay doing what we love watching Lindsay do."

Freakier Friday will be released in cinemas on 8 August.