Patrick Schwarzenegger puts his name forward for American Psycho remake

Patrick Schwarzenegger wants a lead role in the 'American Psycho' remake.

The 'White Lotus' star has expressed his desire to star in Luca Guadagnino's modern version of the 2000 Mary Harron horror classic - which starred Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a New York City investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer.

One fan wrote on X recently: “Patrick Schwarzenegger, I’ve found your breakout role.”

To which, the actor replied: “I’d love nothing more [wink].”

Guadagnino recently teased “the script is coming out very handsomely” for the flick.

Appearing in a video segment at CinemaCon, the filmmaker said: “We are really working hard to bring to the screen a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ ‘American Psycho’, a book that I deeply love that is something that influenced me so much.

“[Writer Scott Z. Burns] is doing an incredible job. The script is coming out very handsomely.”

Although Guadagnino didn’t reveal any of the cast for his ‘American Psycho’ movie, the director teased he was currently in “conversation with very exciting performers to play the leads."

Last December, it was reported that Austin Butler would play Patrick Bateman in ‘American Psycho’.

The new film won’t be a direct remake of the 2000 movie, with Guadagnino’s version poised to be a new take on the story that will have a more significant erotic emphasis than the original picture.

Lionsgate film chief Adam Fogelson previously described the director as the “perfect visionary” to helm the new cinematic iteration of ‘American Psycho’.

He said in a statement: “We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”