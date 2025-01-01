Naomi Campbell banned from Met Gala - report

Naomi Campbell has reportedly been banned from attending the Met Gala.

It has been reported that the iconic British supermodel has been banned from the annual fundraising event amid an alleged feud with Met host and longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

"Naomi shot herself in the stiletto with that comment. You don't throw shade at the queen of fashion and still expect to walk her red carpet," a source told The Sun. "Anna doesn't forget - or forgive. It's no coincidence. If Anna wants you out, you're out. Simple as that."

"Naomi's been a Met staple for decades, so her absence from the list hasn't gone unnoticed," they continued. "Everyone's whispering - and it's Anna's way of reminding who runs the show."

Naomi has yet to address the reports, but in a recent YouTube video for her Being Naomi series, the model said she felt "too old" to attend the star-studded event.

"It is my last. I can't... I'm too old. It's too much for me, the anxiety," the 54-year-old insisted. "I don't know what number this is, I think it could be either 20 or 21. Can you imagine?"

Rumours of a feud between the pair grew when Anna hit out at the catwalk star for her notorious lateness during a New York Fashion Week ceremony for Harlem's Fashion Row.

"I am a very punctual person, and I have the honour of presenting tonight to someone who is often late," she told the audience.

Naomi was so late to the event that Anna eventually left, and Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr ended up presenting her with the Fashion Icon Award instead.

"It wasn't my choice to have the other lady, I'd much rather have this one," Naomi said as she accepted the award.

The 2025 Met Gala will take place on 5 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.