Paget Brewster remembers Matthew Perry's 'gentlemanly' attitude

Paget Brewster has remembered Matthew Perry's "gentlemanly" attitude.

The actress has recalled a memory of her Friends co-star, who died in October 2023 aged 54 from the "acute effects of ketamine" and subsequent drowning.

Speaking to The Independent, Paget revealed that Matthew once invited her to his house for a game of basketball between scenes.

"I remember we had one day where Matthew and I were not going to be in scenes for about three hours. And so he said, 'Hey, do you want to go? Do you want to go play basketball at my house? It's just up Mulholland (Drive in Los Angeles)," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Sure, let's - I'll go play basketball at your house.'"

The actress then revealed she had experienced a wardrobe malfunction in front of Matthew, but he had nothing but a graceful response.

"It was in his pool... and we're throwing hoops, and I was wearing a pair of his shorts and my bra," she explained. "He was dressed. I was dressed, but I threw a shot, and my bra slipped down, and Matthew - I'm laughing - and he looks at me, and he (puts his hand over his eyes) and goes, 'You're, you gotta, you might wanna take a look at that.'"

The Criminal Minds actress went on to describe the Fools Rush In star as "such a gentleman and a sweetheart", adding, "He was really a lovely guy. And I'm really glad I was able to read his book before he passed."

Matthew released his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing in 2022, in which he detailed his decades-long battle with alcoholism and opioid addiction, as well as his time on Friends.

Paget appeared in the hit U.S. sitcom in season four, playing Kathy, who briefly dated Matthew's character Chandler Bing.