Florence Pugh vows to 'keep it real' on social media

Florence Pugh wants to use her Instagram account to show her young followers that their pages don't have to only contain perfectly polished photos.

The Thunderbolts actress once considered getting rid of social media because she didn't like the responsibility of being a public figure with millions of eyes on all of her posts.

Florence ultimately decided to stay and use her platform to show her 9.5 million Instagram followers that the site isn't only a place for beautiful people living luxurious lives.

"Hopefully there's a way of people looking at that and going, 'Oh, I don't need to do the gorgeous mirror selfie face all the time,'" she told Who What Wear. "I remember plenty of times when I was on the rise thinking, 'I don't want to deal with this s**t anymore. I don't want to be on social media,' and I was always then like, 'No, well, I think it's really important that I keep doing my stupid s**t so that all those little teenage girls can keep seeing my stupid s**t alongside all of the other beauties that we see online.'"

While Florence posts photos of herself in designer clothes and full glam while on a press tour, she counters this with candid and unpolished snaps from her personal life.

Of her strategy, she added, "We can honour the amazing moments when we're on a red carpet and looking gorgeous, and then we can also honour the in-between (and) keep it real, and we can also promote our work."

The British actress admitted that it can overwhelming and anxiety-inducing "allowing ourselves to feel and care about what thousands of people around the world think about you" by posting on social media.

"That's insanely hard for your brain to process," she shared. "It's no wonder that we're all anxious and sometimes mentally unstable and unaware of what has triggered us to make us feel a certain way about a certain thing. It's not surprising that we're vain. It's not surprising that we're scared. It's not surprising that we want to look 700 different ways because it's just too much."