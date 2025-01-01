Nicolas Cage shares stunt training near-death experience

Nicolas Cage has revealed he had a near-death experience while training for a stunt.

The 61-year-old Hollywood icon is currently promoting his latest film, The Surfer.

While predominantly a revenge thriller about a man fighting to buy back his home in Australia, the film does include scenes involving the high-adrenaline sport.

Opening up to The Hollywood Reporter about his preparations for the Lorcan Finnegan-directed film, Cage declared, "I have surfed, but every time I've attempted surfing, I've been pounded to smithereens."

Revealing that he underwent training ahead of the film shoot, the Face/Off star continued, "I surfed down on Sunset Beach.

"When I was trying to learn, my teacher gave me a shortboard. I said, 'Look, I want a longboard.' ... (But I) just got pounded... and got stuck in the riptide."

The actor went on to explain he was dramatically knocked off his board and left fearing for his life.

He recounted, "They said they saw my board, they call it 'tombstone,' like that triangle top. I'm climbing up the leash as I'm somersaulting, and I could have died."

Signalling he may retire from performing his own stunts, he added, "Now I have a young kid, I don't know if I want to do it anymore."

Cage is the father to two-year-old daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage - who he shares with wife Riko Shibata, 30, who he has been married to since 2021.

The actor is also father to 19-year-old son Kal-El Coppola, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Kim, and Weston Cage Coppola, 34, with ex-partner Christina Fulton.