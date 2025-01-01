Brian Austin Green recounts 'toxic' past romance with Vanessa Marcil

Brian Austin Green has branded his relationship with former fiancée Vanessa Marcil as "toxic".

The 51-year-old American actor began dating Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Marcil, 56, in 1999 and went on to become engaged in 2001, welcome a son named Kassius in 2002, and then split in 2003.

Reflecting on his past romance on the Old-ish podcast on Monday, Green said, "Relationships have been interesting for me.

"I had some major missteps...The relationship that I had with Vanessa was very toxic in that way. It wasn't a loving, caring relationship."

Hinting he lost himself during the romance, he continued, "With my mom, everything was about me. And with Vanessa, it wasn't that at all."

He explained, "After two years, you're kind of looking at yourself in the mirror, asking, 'Who am I at this point? There's not one piece of me that's left. My relationship with everyone around me has changed.' That relationship ended up not working out."

Green and Marcil became engaged in a bitter custody and legal battle after their split.

Marcil has previously accused her former fiancé of leaving her to raise their son alone - an accusation Green has vehemently denied in the past.

Green later married actress Megan Fox, 38, with whom he shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight.

Praising his former wife, the Desperate Housewives star said, "Megan was a breath of fresh air coming out of what felt like Vietnam."

After divorcing Fox in 2022, Green is now engaged to Sharna Burgess, 39, and they share a two-year-old son named Zane.