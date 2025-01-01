J.K. Rowling confronts rumours she will fire Harry Potter actor Paapa Essiedu

J.K. Rowling has confronted speculation that she plans to fire upcoming Harry Potter actor Paapa Essiedu.

The 59-year-old author is the mastermind behind the hugely successful Harry Potter novel series which first emerged in print in 1997.

HBO is currently working on a TV adaptation of the book series - with Essiedu, 34, cast in the role of potions teacher Professor Severus Snape.

Last week, a string of performers signed an open letter urging the UK entertainment industry to protect the transgender community after the Supreme Court clarified that individuals in the UK should be considered the gender they were born in.

The open letter was met with a staunch response from Rowling - who has been a vocal critic of the transgender movement amid her efforts to protect women's rights.

Taking to X on Monday, the author lashed out at reports that suggested she may fire Essiedu from the HBO show, of which she is an executive producer, due to his signing of the open letter.

Proving herself as a believer in free speech, she wrote, "I don't have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn't exercise it if I did."

She added, "I don't believe in taking away people's jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine."

The character Snape was played by Alan Rickman in the lucrative big screen adaptation series - while Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne and Harry Potter film star Katie Leung also lent their signatures to the open letter.