Christina Applegate gives MS update: 'I don't really leave the house anymore'

Christina Applegate has given an update on her ongoing struggle with multiple sclerosis.

The Married... with Children star shared that she rarely leaves home.

"I don't really leave the house anymore," Applegate shared during an appearance on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.

"If people saw what my life was like on the daily, they wouldn't they wouldn't be able to do it. Because I can sometimes not do it. It's really, really hard.

"This is the worst thing I've ever had in my life," she told O'Brien. "It's the worst thing I've ever gone through.

"I'm just having a pissy day today. I'm having a bad MS-y day."

When she then shared, "I'm going to start crying," O'Brien told her, "Cry all you want, and then I'm gonna start crying."

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. The progressive disease damages the protective cover around nerves and can cause muscle weakness, vision changes, numbness and memory issues.

The Dead to Me alum has been candid in the past, describing details of the brutal symptoms on her podcast and in interviews, sharing that she will "lie in bed screaming" from the pain and that "unimaginable" pain from vomiting and diarrhea has led to her being hospitalised 30 times.