Rosie O'Donnell sells NYC penthouse at huge loss

Rosie O'Donnell has sold her New York City penthouse at a multimillion-dollar loss.

The comedian and TV star has sold up after leaving the States when President Trump won the 2024 election.

Her Midtown East home fetched $4.75 million (£3.6 million), as reported by Page Six. O'Donnell purchased the flat for $8 million (£6 million) in 2017.

The 3,380-square-foot (314 square metre) home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a glass-enclosed living area with a view of the East River, a sauna and a rooftop deck.

The A League of Their Own star gave up her ritzy home before Trump's inauguration in January and moved to Ireland.

"I'm here in Ireland," she revealed in a TikTok video at the time.

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful."

O'Donnell, whose grandparents are from Ireland, shared that she had started the process of getting her Irish citizenship.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are," she explained.

"You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."