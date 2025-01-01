LeBron James pulls out of Met Gala amid retirement rumours

LeBron James has cancelled his attendance at the 2025 Met Gala, despite being an honorary chair of the event.

"Unfortunately, because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season, I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event!" he wrote on X.

In lieu of his absence, the NBA star said his wife, Savannah, who he called a "beautiful powerful Queen", will be on the carpet "holding the castle down as she always has done!"

James' team, the Los Angeles Lakers, lost in the first round of the playoffs last week. During that game he "suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain to his left knee", ESPN reported.

Speaking with reporters afterwards, James said retirement is something he'd have to talk over with his family and "support group".

Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour were co-chairs for the Met Gala, which was held on Monday evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Known as fashion's night of nights, it is an annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute. It spotlights the museum's spring exhibition, which this year was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The exhibit was inspired by guest curator Monica L Miller's 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.