Dylan O'Brien's trans brother claims they haven't spoken for a year

Dylan O'Brien's sibling Julz has claimed the two haven't spoken in more than a year.

Julz, who identifies as trans-masculine and uses he/they pronouns, recently responded to an Instagram post that highlighted something the Teen Wolf star said about their bond while promoting his latest movie, Ponyboi.

"I have a trans, nonbinary sibling and I know people in my personal life as well who are queer, and I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world," the Maze Runner alum said in a conversation with Vulture.

Those remarks were picked up in a recent Gay Times story, which was shared on Instagram on 1 May.

In the post's comments section, Julz alleged, "He also hasn't spoken to me in over a year. He didn't check in when I had top surgery. He didn't even wish me a happy bday last week! But glad I could deepen his experience in this world and make the world love him that much more."

Ponyboi premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and will see a general release on 27 June.

The film "chronicles the wild and sticky 24-hour adventure of its protagonist Ponyboi, an intersex worker on the run from his pimp (Dylan O'Brien) and his past," according to a synopsis provided by The Hollywood Reporter.