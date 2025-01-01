Netflix Sintonia actor Millena Brandão dead at 11

Child star Millena Brandão has passed away.

The young actor and model, who appeared in the Netflix TV series Sintonia, died at age 11, her parents confirmed on Monday to Brazilian news outlet G1.

She passed away late last week after falling ill, although her official cause of death remains unknown, according to her parents, Thays and Luiz Brandão.

They told the news outlet their daughter, who also appeared in Apple TV's The Childhood of Romeo and Juliet, started experiencing severe headaches, leg pain, drowsiness and a loss of appetite during the last week of April.

"She had a headache, but she could walk and talk. The doctor said it was dengue fever, but he didn't do any tests. He told us to take her back home," her mother told the news outlet.

They returned to the hospital on 26 April, but she was sent home again to rest. Two days later, Millena fainted in her bathroom at home.

According to The Daily Mail, the tween's doctor said she had multiple cardiac arrests between the day she arrived back at the hospital and 1 May.

She was pronounced dead a day later.

Her mother told G1 that she and her husband had had to make the difficult decision to turn off her life support.

"I said that if we were to let her little heart stop beating on its own, we would suffer more, and so would she. And we asked for the machines to be turned off," she shared.