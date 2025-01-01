Man arrested for crashing through Jennifer Aniston's gates

A man has been arrested after he reportedly drove through the gates of Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air property.

The Friends actor was home at the time of the incident.

TMZ reported that the individual, a man believed to be in his 70s, crashed through the gates to Aniston's property shortly after noon in Los Angeles on Monday.

The alleged intruder was stopped by Aniston's security team, who reportedly held him at gunpoint as they waited for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to arrive.

Aniston's security team are reported to have dashed to the car after the crash and removed the driver from the vehicle before detaining him.

The man was arrested by police, however it's not clear what authorities have booked him under, as the LAPD told ABC7 that the crash may simply have been an accident.

They confirmed Aniston was at home at the time of the crash.

An investigation into what transpired and the man's potential motives is now underway, according to the outlet.

TMZ reported that the driver complained of pain following the incident and was inspected by ambulance staff.

Police attended the The Morning Show star's home in September last year after a suspected "swatting" call claimed she was at immediate risk of suicide.