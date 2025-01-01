Naomi Campbell insists she was invited to 2025 Met Gala

Naomi Campbell has insisted she was invited to the 2025 Met Gala by Anna Wintour.

Earlier this week, editors at The Sun reported that the British supermodel had been "banned" from attending the fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night as a result of her alleged falling out with the U.S. Vogue editor-in-chief.

However, Campbell took to Instagram shortly before the Met Gala kicked off to emphasise that she had been on the guestlist but declined the opportunity to attend this year.

"Congratulations to Anna Wintour, the brilliant designers, the dedicated Met Gala team, and stunning attendees of tonight's extraordinary celebration," she began.

Campbell went on to acknowledge she was "honoured" to be invited but "regretfully" could not "make it".

She also praised the Tailored for You dress code, which supports the themes of the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibition that has just opened at the Costume Institute.

"It really celebrates how Black dandyism has shaped fashion and how fashion has been a way for Black people to express who they are and claim their power, the 54-year-old continued, before paying tribute to André Leon Talley.

The iconic stylist died at the age of 73 in 2022.

"Even though I'm not there in person, I'm with you all in spirit, carried by the legacy of my beloved friend, the late Andre Leon Talley," she added. "His commanding presence, vision and belief that fashion is art helped shape what the Met Gala is presenting tonight. I can't wait to see how everyone mixes African and European style traditions on those famous steps tonight! The creativity will be amazing."

Rumours of a feud between Campbell and Wintour began to swirl after both women made frosty comments about each other's punctuality at Harlem's Fashion Row Show and Style Awards last September.

Representatives for both Campbell and Wintour have not yet commented on the speculation.