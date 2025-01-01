Kim Kardashian scolds security guard for stepping on 2025 Met Gala dress

Kim Kardashian scolded a security guard for stepping on her dress as she made her way to the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the reality TV star is seen leaving The Mark Hotel in New York City alongside her daughter North West when a security guard accidentally trips on the train of her custom-made Chrome Hearts outfit.

In the footage, Kim is seen angrily looking back at the guard while attempting to support him as he stumbled.

Though the wide brim of her fedora covered her face, the SKIMS co-founder could be seen mouthing a word before brushing off the awkward moment and flipping her hair.

Kim appeared to have recovered from the near-fall by the time she reached the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she took time to pose for photographers on the blue carpet at the Tailored for You-inspired bash.

The dress code was influenced by the themes of the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibition which has just opened at the Costume Institute.

The mother-of-four accessorised her dress, made from crocodile-look black leather, with a string of pearls attached to the waistband and several diamond choker necklaces.

And Kim wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to attend the annual fashion event.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, the entrepreneur's younger sisters, also pulled out all of the stops.

Model Kendall opted for a bespoke tailored grey Torishéju Dumi outfit, while make-up maven Kylie wowed in a black and grey Ferragamo gown featuring halter neck and sheer panelling on the bodice.