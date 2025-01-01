Aimee Lou Wood insists she 'loved working with' Walton Goggins amid feud rumours

Aimee Lou Wood has insisted she "loved working with" her The White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins amid the ongoing feud rumours.

The Sex Education actress and The Righteous Gemstones star sparked speculation about a potential falling-out in April after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and Goggins praised a Saturday Night Live sketch that Wood found "mean and unfunny".

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, the 31-year-old was asked about the rumour that she'll make an appearance alongside Goggins when he hosts SNL on 10 May.

"I'm not, I'm not doing that," she clarified, before being asked if she would have been up for the idea.

"Yeah, it would be fun," she replied. "I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever."

The British actress then reflected on the headlines surrounding the SNL sketch that mocked her teeth. She admitted that the coverage got "very out of control" and "very dramatic" after she called out the sketch show for its "mean" parody.

Addressing her co-star's upcoming guest stint on the series, she added, "He's going to be incredible doing SNL. It's the perfect thing for him to do. It's going to be hilarious. I'm so excited to see it."

Her comments come shortly after Goggins blasted a reporter and shut down an interview with The Times after being repeatedly asked about his alleged feud with Wood.

However, over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans noticed that they were following each other on Instagram again.

Wood attended the Met Gala with her White Lotus co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger. Goggins and their fellow co-star Lisa also went to the fashion extravaganza but they did not pose together.

The Toxic Town star explained that going to the event with Schwarzenegger made it "a lot less scary".

"He was like, 'I'm going. Should we go together in the car?' And I said, 'Yes, please,'" she told E! News. "So, we came in the car together and that had made everything a lot less scary... It's great to come to an event like this with your friend."