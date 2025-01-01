Josh and Benny Safdie deny working with Armie Hammer on new movie

Director siblings Josh and Benny Safdie have insisted they are not making a movie with Armie Hammer.

The Call Me By Your Name actor sparked confusion on Monday when he teased a screen collaboration with the Uncut Gems filmmakers on Instagram.

He shared what appeared to be a movie poster for a film called Persona Non Grata. The poster featured a black-and-white grainy image of the actor in a hoodie plus the words: "Directed by Josh & Benny Safdie."

In the caption, Hammer simply wrote, "Fall 2026."

Representatives for the Safdie brothers swiftly shut down the speculation, telling Variety and The Wrap that the project was fake.

Hammer may have perhaps been referring to his own status as a persona non grata, or unwelcome person, in Hollywood since he was accused of sexual assault and cannibalistic fetishes in 2021.

He was dropped by his agency and several projects and has not made a major studio film since, although the police found insufficient evidence to charge him over the sexual assault allegations.

The 38-year-old returned to acting last year in a Western called Frontier Crucible and an action thriller titled The Dark Knight.

He recently claimed on the Your Mom's House podcast that his acting comeback has been so successful that he's "turning jobs down".

"My dance card's getting pretty full. That first job that I turned down after four years of this s**t, I mean, it was the best feeling I've ever had," he said. "It's slow, but generally now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, 'Man, that guy got f**ked.' And that feels really good. It's really encouraging."

The Safdie brothers rose to fame with their joint directorial features, but they are now pursuing their own projects. Benny recently directed The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson, while Josh helmed Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet.